Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that six Expansion and Modernization highway projects in south central Kansas – totaling more than $129 million investments – have been committed to construction as part of the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan transportation plan.

“These six highway improvement projects will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new businesses and families to south central Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Since day one, we’ve honored our commitment to ending the practice of using infrastructure dollars for projects they were never meant for – and instead use these dollars to directly fix our roads, bridges, and expand broadband access. Today’s announcement is further proof that our commitment to good stewardship of these funds is benefitting our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

These are the first IKE highway modernization and expansion projects KDOT is committing to construction. Previously, these projects were in the IKE development pipeline.

The largest project announced today involves the I-235 North Junction in Wichita that will alleviate congestion, upgrade 19 bridges within the area and replace the tight loop ramp from K-96 to I-135 with a flyover. Other improvements include rehabilitation and adding shoulders to portions of U.S. 160 in Sumner County and K-42 in Sumner and Sedgwick counties and extending existing passing lanes on portions of U.S. 50 in Harvey County as well as on a portion of U.S. 50 in Harvey and Marion counties.

“This week we are announcing projects totally nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars as part of the Kelly Administration’s transportation plan,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This significant investment in the state’s transportation infrastructure proves that by listening to Kansans and working with communities, we can complete more projects and identify better ways to deliver them.”

The projects announced today in Wichita are currently scheduled to be let in 2023 except for the North Junction project, which will let in 2022.

As promised, one phase of all T-WORKS projects will be let to construction before construction begins on the IKE projects. KDOT will host Local Consult meetings this fall to identify additional regional priorities to be added to the development pipeline and continue working on those projects placed in development in May 2020.