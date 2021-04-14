Kansas Governor: $24 Million Grant to Replace School Buildings

Governor Laura Kelly Announces over $24 Million Federal Grant to Replace School Building on Fort Riley

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Department of Defense awarded over $24.3 million to Geary County Unified School District 475 to replace the current school facility on Fort Riley, Kansas, with a new Jefferson Elementary School.

“Our state’s service members and their families must have access to a high-quality education,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I appreciate our federal partners for their support. This grant will ensure nearly 400 military kids can learn in a new, top-notch facility, get our kids back in school — and further show why Kansas the best place in the nation for our service members to call home.”

When complete, the new school will serve up to 390 students in pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade, and address capacity and facility deficiencies at the current Jefferson Elementary School facility. Funding for the grant is provided under the Department’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program and administered by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

Learn more about this award here.