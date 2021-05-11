Kansas Governor: $230,000 Historic Preservation Fund Grants

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly $230,000 in Kansas Historic Preservation Fund Grants

Topeka, KS (STL.News)The Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review announced that projects across the state are slated to receive nearly $230,000 in Historic Preservation Fund grants.

The grant committee reviewed 12 applications totaling $229,572 and presented their recommendations to the Kansas Historic Sites Board of Review last week.

“Historic preservation protects our history for the next generation, while also increasing tourism activity and supporting our local economies,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank all who applied for these grants for their commitment to sharing Kansas’ unique history, and creating economic growth opportunities for their regions.”

The following projects are recommended as proposed, pending allocation of funding by the National Park Service for federal fiscal year 2021:

City of Lincoln – ADA Improvements Plan for City Hall – $17,500

City of Newton – Children’s Historic Places Curriculum – $5,822

City of Topeka – Survey of Topeka’s Old Town Neighborhood – $16,500

Douglas County – Douglas County Rural Preservation Plan – $20,000

Douglas County – National Register Nomination Support for Rural Properties – $30,000

Kansas Anthropological Association – Production of the Kansas Anthropologist Volume 43 – $4,500

Kansas National Guard – Hiawatha National Guard Armory Preservation Project – $39,000

Kansas State University – Survey of Post-War Modernist Architecture in Manhattan KS – $21,750

Wyandotte County/Kansas City – Nomination for a Downtown KCK Historic Commercial District – $12,500

Wyandotte County/Kansas City – Nomination for an Historic Churches Multiple Listings Designation – $18,000

Each year the National Park Service provides the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) with funds that finance in part its operations and salaries. A portion of these funds are passed through the SHPO to Certified Local Governments (CLG) and other organizations to pay for historic preservation activities at the local level.

These pass-through grants help finance activities that will contribute to planning for the preservation of our cultural resources including the built environment and archeological resources. Up to 60 percent of the cost of eligible activities may be funded through this program.

Activities include the identification and evaluation of properties that may be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places or the Register of Historic Kansas Places through surveys.

These activities further help communities assess their historic properties and develop preservation plans and/or nominations to the Registers. Listing of properties on the Registers provides formal recognition of their historical significance and qualifies them for financial incentives such as state and federal rehabilitation tax credits and the Kansas Heritage Trust Fund grant.