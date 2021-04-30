Kansas: Electric Transmission Line Construction in Wichita

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed a bill that will require electric utilities to take certain steps before exercising eminent domain to construct an urban electric transmission line in Kansas.

“This bipartisan, commonsense legislation ensures Kansans can communicate openly with utilities about new transmission lines that may affect their homes, businesses, and communities,” Governor Kelly said. “This is what good government looks like. Collaboration – public and private partners – coming together in a bipartisan fashion, to solve problems. It’s how we will continue to get things done.”

When we work together, we can do great things for Kansans and for our communities.”

“It’s a great feeling of accomplishment when the community, local elected officials, state legislators, and a large company such Evergy, collectively collaborate and communicate to work for the citizens of Kansas,” Rep. Gail Finney, Kansas 84th District, said. “Our community’s goal from the beginning has always been, to make sure major electric transmission line projects like the one in Wichita, are transparent and brought to the attention of everyone before the process begins.”

House Bill 2321 requires utilities to complete the following before construction:

Notify the city in which the project is proposed at least six months before construction and present preliminary plans, including the locations and dimensions of the project;

Conduct an open house – with sufficient notice to community members – in that city allowing affected landowners to provide public comment;

And obtain any required permits.

View House Bill 2321 here.