Kansas City: Titus Sanders Sentenced For Distributing Heroin

KANSAS CITY MAN, TITUS SANDERS SENTENCED TO 144 MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR DISTRIBUTING HEROIN

KANSAS CITY, KAN (STL.News) A Kansas City man has been sentenced on federal charges of distribution of heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said today.

TITUS SANDERS, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced on April 1, 2021 to 144 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Sanders entered a guilty plea on October 19, 2020. According to court records, this investigation began when Westwood, Kansas police responded to a Walmart and found a man suffering from a drug overdose. The victim later died as result of the overdose. Information contained on the victim’s cell phone led police to Sanders as the source of the heroin purchase.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Westwood, Kansas Police Department, Fairway, Kansas Police Department, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, Overland Park Police Department, Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Trent Krug and Kim Flannigan prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today