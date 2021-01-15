Kansas Attorney General Warns Against COVID Relief Scammers

Consumer Alert: Be watchful for COVID relief scammers as next round of payments continues

TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging Kansans to use caution with regard to the latest round of federal COVID-19 stimulus checks that are now being issued.

Congress authorized household payments of up to $600 for each qualifying individual, similar to the initial round of Economic Impact Payments that were distributed as part of the CARES Act in the spring of 2020. The new round of federal payments will be issued through direct deposit to bank accounts or payments mailed directly to individuals. And as was the case during the initial round, Schmidt said Kansans should be wary of scammers offering to assist with receiving the payments.

“We know all too well that scammers will be back to their old tricks in attempting to cash in on the latest round of stimulus payments,” Schmidt said. “I caution all Kansans to use good judgment to prevent loss of the money they are entitled to receive at this critical time.”

Schmidt offered these tips to avoid falling prey to a scammer: