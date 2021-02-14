Kansas AG Schmidt statement on death of Senator Bud Estes

TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Saturday issued the following statement on the death of State Senator Bud Estes:

“Bud Estes was a dedicated citizen-legislator, motivated to public service by the blessings of a lifetime, always proud to share the wonders of Southwest Kansas with friends from around the state. The stars in the western Kansas sky will flicker a bit less brightly without Bud Estes to share them with us. Jennifer and I extend our sympathy to Bud’s family and to his friends and constituents in the 38th state Senate district. We will miss him very much.”