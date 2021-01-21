Kansas AG nominates Steven D. Anderson as Medicaid inspector general

TOPEKA, KS (STL.News) Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has nominated Steven D. Anderson to serve as inspector general for the Kansas Medicaid program.

Following a national search, Schmidt this week formally transmitted Anderson’s nomination to the Kansas Senate for consideration. By law, Anderson may not begin serving as Medicaid inspector general unless and until confirmed by the Senate.

Anderson would replace Sarah Fertig who resigned the position in July 2020 to become director of the state’s Medicaid program within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Anderson, who has spent more than 30 years in state and federal government, has served since 2016 as a special agent and supervisor of the investigative staff of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. He frequently coordinates issues within the Medicaid program with other state agencies, including the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Schmidt said he has confidence Anderson will lead the Office of Inspector General professionally and independently.

“Steve’s extensive experience as a watchdog over federal and state government programs make him the best choice to serve as Medicaid Inspector General for Kansas,” Schmidt said. “His familiarity with the Medicaid program, as well as his investigatory skills, will prove invaluable in strengthening the Office of Medicaid Inspector General to more rigorously oversee the integrity and accountability of the Medicaid program in Kansas.”

Prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, Anderson served as a special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Education and as an assistant special agent for the General Services Administration. He also served as a special agent for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management from Park University.

A legislative interim committee in 2005 first recommended establishment of an Inspector General’s Office to audit and investigate operations of the Kansas Medicaid program, and in 2017 the Legislature placed the OIG under the jurisdiction of the attorney general. By law, the purpose of the OIG is to “establish a full-time program of audit, investigation and performance review to provide increased accountability, integrity and oversight of the state Medicaid program, the state MediKan program and the state children’s health insurance program and to assist in improving agency and program operations and in deterring and identifying fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts.”

Although the inspector general is under the jurisdiction of the attorney general, the law requires that the inspector general “shall be independent and free from political influence.” The inspector general serves a fixed term of office and may be removed by the attorney general only for cause, such as misconduct.