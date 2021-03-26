Kalispell: Kyle Sloan Reed sentenced to Distribute Meth

Kalispell meth trafficker, Kyle Sloan Reed sentenced to 10 years in prison

MISSOULA (STL.News) A Kalispell man who admitted trafficking methamphetamine he received from a California source was sentenced today to 10 years in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Kyle Sloan Reed, 24, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in February 2019 law enforcement arrested a person, identified as John Doe, in Missoula. Doe had in his possession about 2.6 pounds of pure meth, which is the equivalent of 9,422 doses. John Doe was bringing meth to Montana from California and told officers that a portion of the meth he had was intended for Reed. Other persons cooperating with law enforcement said they saw Reed with multiple pounds of meth for distribution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

