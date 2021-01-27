Kalid Koron Convicted For Possession of a Firearm

Jury Convicts Kalid Koron Ocean-Avent, Rocky Mount Gang Member of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Late yesterday a federal jury convicted a Rocky Mount man on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Kalid Koron Ocean-Avent, 23, a member of the 9-Trey Bloods, led Rocky Mount Police Officers on a high-speed chase through the area of Cokey Road and Long Avenue at 2:00 a.m. on January 16, 2020. A fter Ocean-Avent wrecked his car and ran from the scene, officers chased down and arrested Ocean-Avent in a nearby yard. Upon searching Ocean-Avent’s car, officers found a stolen firearm in the open dash compartment, along with Ocean-Avent’s cell phone and marijuana.

At the time of his arrest, Ocean-Avent was on Federal post-release supervision stemming from a 2019 conviction in the Eastern District of North Carolina for distribution of heroin, a felony offense.

United States Attorney Higdon stated: “We are grateful for the jury’s verdict finding this defendant guilty. As part of our ongoing effort to Take Back North Carolina from violent criminals, we are pursuing gang members – particularly members of the United Blood Nation – and others who use and carry firearms illegally. Our goal is to remove them from our communities so that law abiding citizens can live without fear for their safety or their lives.”

Ocean-Avent faces a maximum penalty of 120 months in prison when sentenced on April 26, 2021, and an additional 24 months in prison for his pending revocation of his post-release supervision.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III accepted the verdict. The Rocky Mount Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.D. Koesters and Nick Miller are prosecuting the case.

