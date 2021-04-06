Jury Trial in Federal Court Ends with Guilty Verdict

SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) A federal jury in the Western District of Louisiana has returned a guilty verdict against Dale Wayne Green, Jr., 39, of Shreveport, on drug trafficking and firearms charges, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. United States District Judge Donald E. Walter presided over the trial.

After a full day of trial testimony, the jury began their deliberations yesterday afternoon and came back with a verdict finding Green guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Evidence presented at the trial revealed that on June 11, 2019, the Shreveport/Caddo Narcotics Task Force received information that illegal narcotics were being sold at a residence on Harrison Street in Shreveport. Law enforcement agents began conducting surveillance and observed multiple vehicles parked in and around the residence, as well as suspicious activity by individuals visiting the residence.

Law enforcement approached the residence and observed Green drop an item on the ground and walk away from the area to the rear of a vehicle in the driveway. Agents later discovered the dropped item to be cocaine in a sandwich bag which contained individually wrapped packaged bags containing cocaine. Green also had a large amount of cash and car keys in his pocket that went to a car parked across the street. A K-9 officer conducted a sniff search of the vehicle and the K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics. Green gave consent to search the vehicle and agents found a loaded handgun in the console. Also found in the car were numerous personal documents belonging to Green. His previous felony conviction was for manslaughter in Caddo Parish in 2002. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Green faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1,000,000 fine on the drug charge, and up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge. Sentencing is set for August 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

The ATF, Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Mike T. Shannon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN is part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today