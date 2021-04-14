USP Lee Inmate, Juan Fernando Sanchez Sentenced for Weapon Possession

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Juan Fernando Sanchez, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 48 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced today.

Sanchez, 26, possessed a 6.5-inch-long prison-made sharpened metal weapon. The weapon was discovered in his front pocket during a random search.

Sanchez pleaded guilty on January 12, 2021.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

