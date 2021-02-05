Joshua Logsdon Sentenced For Elizabethtown Carjacking

Dangerous Kentucky Felon, Joshua J. Logsdon Sentenced To Nearly 16 Years In Federal Prison For Violent Elizabethtown Carjacking

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) United States District Court Judge David J. Hale this week sentenced Joshua J. Logsdon, 36, of Sonora, Kentucky to 190 months’ imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for an armed carjacking that occurred on February 26, 2019, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.

“This case serves as a reminder to all of the dangers law enforcement officers confront on a daily basis and as an example of the extraordinary work they do to bring violent criminals to justice,” said Michael A. Bennett, Acting United States Attorney . “The citizens of the Western District of Kentucky are fortunate to have the men and women of the Elizabethtown Police Department, Kentucky State Police, and the ATF on duty to serve and protect us.”

“During this armed carjacking – the defendant, Joshua Logsdon, pointed a loaded firearm at the owner of a vehicle, and fired the weapon as the victim attempted to escape. Further, responding police officers were placed in substantial danger when the defendant drove the stolen car directly at them. The federal sentence of nearly 16 years in prison without the possibility of parole is appropriate for this violent crime,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division. “ATF is thankful to our law enforcement partners who risk their lives to protect our communities.”

“This investigation is a perfect example of the partnership between Federal and local officials in law enforcement and prosecutors. As we continue to work together against violent crime in our communities, it’s great to see examples of how our federal partners are willing to be vested in our efforts”, stated Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson.

Logsdon previously pleaded guilty to carjacking, use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, on October 22, 2020, in United States District Court.

The case began when Elizabethtown police were assisting detectives with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force during a drug investigation . When Elizabethtown Police officers attempted to stop a car, Logsdon fled on foot to a nearby residence. Logsdon, who was armed with a Taurus .380 pistol, stole a 2013 Nissan Altima, in Hardin County, Kentucky, by force from the owner of the vehicle. During the carjacking, Logsdon fired a shot as the owner escaped.

As police officers arrived on the scene, Logsdon drove the stolen car directly at the officers, causing the officers to fire their service weapons at the vehicle. Logsdon continued driving through Elizabethtown at a high rate of speed, with police officers in pursuit. Kentucky State Police joined the pursuit on Interstate 65, until the vehicle crashed in a Sonora, Kentucky field.

Logsdon had been convicted of multiple felony offenses including drug possession, burglary, manufacturing a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and felon in possession of a firearm before committing the armed carjacking.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Tom Dyke and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Elizabethtown Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Logsdon is also being prosecuted by the Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney for felony charges related to the offense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement to specifically identify criminals responsible for significant violent crime in the Western District of Kentucky. A centerpiece of this effort is Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today