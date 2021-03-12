Joshua Lee Jones convicted for Possession of a Firearm

Federal Jury Convicts Felon, Joshua Lee Jones in Possession of a Firearm

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Columbiana man for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

The jury returned its guilty verdict against Joshua Lee Jones, 36, of Columbiana, after 2 days of testimony before U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon. Jones was prohibited from owning a firearm because he had prior Illinois state court convictions for Murder, Second Degree, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

“Prosecuting felons with guns is a priority of my office,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Felons who possess firearms pose a threat to the safety and security of our community. Citizens of the Northern District of Alabama deserve to feel safe in their communities.”

“Removing the criminal element that uses a firearm to facilitate violent crimes is a priority of ATF. ATF’s crime gun intelligence partnerships leveraging NIBIN technology will have a lasting impact within this community.”

The maximum punishment for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison.

The ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittney Plyler and Alan Baty are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today