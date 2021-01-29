Joshua J. Young Sentenced for Shooting Carjacking Victim

Birmingham Man, Joshua J. Young Sentenced to 204 Months in Prison for Shooting Carjacking Victim

BIRMINGHAM, AL (STL.News) A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Birmingham man for a carjacking and shooting that occurred in Birmingham in 2019, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced JOSHUA J. YOUNG, 22, to 204 months in prison. Young pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement, on January 22, 2019, the carjacking victim gave Young a ride to show him a property that needed painting. During the ride, Young pulled a pistol and demanded the victim’s vehicle and money. The victim attempted to flee the vehicle, but Young shot him. Young then drove off in the vehicle. Individuals at a nearby business found the victim and called an ambulance. The victim survived the shooting. The next day, Birmingham Police responded to a caller who was following the victim’s vehicle away from the scene of another crime. Officers located the stolen vehicle at a convenience store, with Young in the driver’s seat. A semi-automatic pistol matching the description given by the carjacking victim was found on the driver’s floorboard.

“Carjacking is a senseless act of violence that we will not tolerate in our district,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “I want to thank the Birmingham Police officers for their quick response in apprehending Young. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to prevent the unlawful possession of firearms by violent criminals.”

“Removing the criminal element that uses a firearm to facilitate violent crimes such as carjacking is a priority of ATF,” said Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French. “The partnerships with the public safety departments and the U.S. Attorney’s office were crucial in resolving this case”.

ATF and the Birmingham Police Department investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today