Joseph Robert DiMarco Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Madison County Man, Joseph Robert DiMarco Sentenced to 15 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Joseph Robert DiMarco, 47, has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of actualmethamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., Acting United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on September 10, 2018, during a routine traffic stop in Madison County, DiMarco was found in possession of over 80 grams of actual methamphetamine, approximately 1.5 grams of heroin, multiple firearms, and drug paraphernalia. DiMarco also admitted to selling $40.00 worth of methamphetamine to an individual in the parking lot of a gas station on Airways boulevard in Jackson just before he was stopped.

During a search of DiMarco’s person and vehicle, law enforcement officers seized three ounces of methamphetamine and six guns. One of the guns (a pistol) was loaded and was found in a bag with most of the drugs. All of the drugs belonged to DiMarco.

On November 6, 2020, DiMarco pled guilty to possessing over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On March 4, 2021, U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced DiMarco under the federal sentencing guidelines, to the mandatory minimum sentence of 120 months on the drug count and 60 months on the firearms count, to run consecutively for a total of 180 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Jackson Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Josh Morrow and Dean DeCandia prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today