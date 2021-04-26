Joseph Brandenberger Sentenced for Drug, Firearm Offenses

Atlantic County Man, Joseph Brandenberger Sentenced to 80 Months in Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 80 months in prison for possessing large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, along with a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Joseph Brandenberger, 36, of Absecon, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Brandenberger was arrested following an investigation that revealed he was using a rented storage unit to conceal a large cache of drugs and a firearm. Upon execution of a search warrant at the location on June 18, 2019, investigators seized 507.6 grams of heroin, 524.3 grams of cocaine, and 107.2 grams of methamphetamine, along with $1,812 in cash and drug packaging material. Investigators also found a loaded Tech-9 9mm handgun. As a previously convicted felon, Brandenberger is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Brandenberger to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, Newark Division; and inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Philadelphia Division, under the direction of Inspector in Charge Damon Wood, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Newark Field Division, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig B. Kailimai; and the Absecon Police Department, under the direction of Chief James R. Laughlin, for their assistance with the case.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Vidoni of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today