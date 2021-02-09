Alleged shooter, Jose Luis Vazquez set to appear in federal court

VICTORIA, TS (STL.News) A 19-year old Bloomington man has been charged with assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Jose Luis Vazquez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby at 10 a.m. today in Corpus Christi.

The criminal complaint, filed Feb. 4, alleges law enforcement had attempted to arrest Vazquez at his residence on the afternoon of Feb. 3. They announced their presence and called out to him, according to the allegations.

The complaint alleges Vazquez then exited the location and immediately started firing a weapon at authorities before retreating inside the home. He appeared again with a pistol in his hand, according to the charges.

Law enforcement allegedly then returned fire, injuring Vazquez.

During the exchange, fragments of Vasquez’s gunfire allegedly hit the body of one of the authorities as well as the vehicle they were using for cover.

The complaint alleges Vazquez had fired a Smith and Wesson M&P40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol during the altercation.

If convicted, Vazquez faces up to 20 years in Federal Prison.

The FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals Service are conducting the investigation with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and Victoria County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth is prosecuting this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today