Jose Alfonzo plea guilty to possession to distribute cocaine

Cleveland man, Jose Alfonzo Lopez enters guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 3 kilograms of cocaine

(STL.News) A Cleveland man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute approximately three kilograms of cocaine. Jose Alfonzo Lopez, age 30, of Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to both counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, in March of 2019, law enforcement officers began to suspect that Lopez was a drug supplier to several known drug dealers in the Cleveland area. Law enforcement began surveillance of a drug dealer they suspected was being supplied by a man later identified as Lopez. Throughout the course of several months, investigators utilized surveillance measures and controlled buys of cocaine from the dealer and learned that he was receiving his drugs from Lopez.

On November 8, 2019, law enforcement officers obtained and executed a search warrant for the Cleveland-area residence of Lopez. During the execution of the warrant, investigators seized approximately 3.2 kilograms of a substance that was later tested positive as cocaine.

Lopez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force (NOLETF) and the Cleveland Division of the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick P. Burke.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today