California Man, Jorge Alvarez Pleads Guilty To Receipt Of Child Pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jorge Alvarez, 27, of Los Angeles, CA, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to receipt of child pornography. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron J. Mango, Douglas A. C. Penrose, and Caitlin M. Higgins, who are handling the case, stated that between June 18 and July 23, 2018, the defendant engaged in sexually explicit conversations via Instagram and text message with a 14 year-old female (Minor Victim) who told Alvarez that she was 14 years-old. During those conversations, the defendant sent the Minor Victim naked pictures of himself and discussed having sexual contact with the Minor Victim. The Minor Victim sent Alvarez nude photographs of herself at his request.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Depew Police Department, under the direction of Chief Jerome Miller; the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Sinatra.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today