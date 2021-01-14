Jonesville: Juan Fernando Sanchez Pleads Guilty to Weapon Possession

Inmate at USP Lee, Juan Fernando Sanchez Pleads Guilty to Weapon Possession

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Juan Fernando Sanchez, an inmate at United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, pleaded guilty earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Abington to possessing contraband within a prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced today.

Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty January 12, 2021 to one count of possession of contraband inside a federal prison, specifically a prison made shank designed to be used as a weapon.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13, 2021. At sentencing, Sanchez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 60 months in prison.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

