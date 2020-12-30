Jonathon A. Erickson Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Offenses

Manitowoc Man, Jonathon A. Erickson Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 15, 2020, Jonathon A. Erickson, also known as “Jonathon A. Jimenez” (age: 19), of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, on April 26, 2020, City of Manitowoc police responded to a disturbance outside a parked car involving Erickson. Officers smelled marijuana coming from a backpack located in the vehicle. Inside the backpack, officers located marijuana, hydrocodone, ecstasy, Clonazepam, and a variety of other controlled substances, as well as a digital scale and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. A subsequent investigation linked ownership of the backpack and its contents to Erickson, a previously convicted felon.

In pronouncing sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Erickson’s offense and the need to send a message of deterrence to Erickson and others involved with illegal drugs and firearms. The judge ordered that Erickson’s nine-year prison term be followed by seven years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the City of Manitowoc Police Department and the Manitowoc County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

