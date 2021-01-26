Harrison County man, Jonathan Michael Smith sentenced for firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jonathan Michael Smith, of Lumberport, West Virginia, was sentenced to 27 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Smith, 36, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in August 2020. Smith, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a .22 caliber revolver in June 2019 in Harrison County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today