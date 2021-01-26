Tuesday, January 26WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Jonathan Michael Smith sentenced for firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jonathan Michael Smith, of Lumberport, West Virginia, was sentenced to 27 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Smith, 36, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in August 2020.  Smith, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a .22 caliber revolver in June 2019 in Harrison County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

