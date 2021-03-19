Jonathan Mayzick Sentenced for Murder Conspiracy

Bloods Gang Leader, Jonathan Mayzick Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Murder Conspiracy on Long Island

Jonathan Mayzick Conspired to Kill Rivals During Violent Gang War

(STL.News) Earlier today, at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Jonathan Mayzick, also known as “J-Reck,” a leader of the Nine Trey Gangster set of the Bloods street gang based in Hempstead, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein to 10 years’ imprisonment for conspiring to murder rival gang members. The charge arose out of the defendant’s participation in a year-long war with the rival Outlaws street gang in the “Heights” neighborhood of Hempstead. Judge Feuerstein ordered the sentence imposed today to run consecutively to a 13 ½-year federal prison term that was imposed in 2018 after Mayzick pled guilty to distributing narcotics. As a result, Mayzick will serve a total of 23 ½ years in prison.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Patrick J. Ryder, Commissioner, Nassau County Police Department (NCPD), announced the sentence.

“Mayzick was a leader of a murderous street gang that, in its thirst for revenge, engaged in a shooting rampage that terrorized the community and put the public at risk for over a year,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney DuCharme. “Today’s lengthy sentence reflects the tireless efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners to bring an end to senseless violence and loss of life and eradicate gangs like the Bloods.”

Mr. DuCharme expressed his grateful appreciation to the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, the NCPD’s Gang Investigations Squad and the Firearms Section of the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for their outstanding investigative work on the case.

“Violent criminals engage in turf battles without any thought about the communities they endanger. Think again. The agencies which compose the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force put our communities first, and we will work round-the-clock to remove and hold violent offenders accountable. Today’s sentence is the community’s message back that violent behavior comes with consequences, and offenders who break federal law should be prepared for a lengthy stay in federal prison,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney.

“Today’s announcement of another gang member going to jail is a clear reminder that these types of illegal activity will never be tolerated in Nassau County, stated NCPD Commissioner Ryder. “The arrest and sentencing comes after a lengthy and extensive investigation and I would like to thank the dedicated members of law enforcement for a job well done. We continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to keep our neighborhoods, communities and residents safe.”

Between September 2013 and November 2014, Mayzick, along with members of the Nine Trey, engaged in multiple shootings in retaliation for the September 2013 murder of Dante Quinones, a Bloods associate, by Outlaws member Pedro Merchant. Four individuals were shot by the Bloods: one was shot in the arm, another was shot in the chest and an associate of the Outlaws was shot in the testicles. When gang members attempted to kill the leader of the Outlaws on the front porch of his home, a teenage girl was shot in the face. In addition, the homes of several Outlaws members were sprayed with bullets.

While the gang war was ongoing, Mayzick and his fellow Nine Trey members operated a crack cocaine trafficking business in the Hempstead area. In January 2018, following his plea of guilty, Mayzick was sentenced by United States District Judge Denis R. Hurley to 162 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine.

The government’s investigation into the Bloods and Outlaws gang war has led to the arrest and conviction of nine members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods and six members and associates of the Outlaws. Mayzick is the final defendant to be sentenced. The defendants previously sentenced include:

Bloods member Billy McLen, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to attempted murder in-aid-of racketeering and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence;

Bloods members Khalil Brown and Naree Barnes, who were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment following their guilty pleas to discharging firearms during a crime of violence for shooting at a rival gang member on October 21, 2014.

Bloods member Jovan Ramirez, who was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Bloods member Philip Saunders, who was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence for his role in a May 9, 2014 assault of a rival gang member;

Bloods associate Johnathan Winslow, who was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base;

Bloods associate Rashon Campbell, who was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base;

Outlaws member Alton Gore, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to assault in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence;

Outlaws member Pedro Merchant, who was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the September 11, 2013 firearm-related murder of Dante Quinones; and

Outlaws associate Everett Brown, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment following his guilty plea to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence for his role in one of three shootings of rivals’ homes committed by the gang on August 19, 2014.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Nicole Boeckmann and Michael Maffei are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant:

JONATHAN MAYZICK (also known as “J-Reck”)

Age: 32

Hempstead, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 16-CR-429 (S-2) (SJF

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today