Jonathan David to Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison

Tulsa Man, Jonathan David Arneecher to Spend 3 Years in Federal Prison for Impeding a Domestic Violence Prosecution

(STL.News) A Tulsa man was sentenced today in federal court for trying to stop a victim from testifying against him, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Jonathan David Arneecher, 36, to 36 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. On Oct. 30, 2020, the defendant pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, or informant by intimidation, threats, corrupt persuasion, or misleading conduct.

“Jonathan Arneecher was so afraid of the truth that he tried to persuade a domestic violence victim to change her story and skip her court appearance. His witness tampering actions only made his bad situation worse,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Domestic violence victims are often more resilient than their abusers give them credit. This case was no different. I hope that this victim can get the services she needs while Arneecher spends the next three years in federal prison.”

In his plea agreement, Arneecher admitted that he acted with intent to influence, delay and prevent the victim’s testimony in his pending criminal case. On Aug. 23, 2020, while he was incarcerated on charges of assaulting an intimate partner, he called the victim from jail and attempted to persuade her to contradict her earlier sworn testimony. He specifically urged the victim to tell federal agents and prosecutors that she lied about his assault against her. On Aug. 25, he again called the victim and told her not to show up at court and to stay at his mother’s house.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard M. Cella prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today