Joint Statement on the Attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Washington, DC (STL.News) The text of the following statement was released by the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America following the April 14 attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region:

We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the April 14 attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attacks to ensure that those responsible will be held accountable.

We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated and reiterate our steadfast commitment to the fight against ISIS.