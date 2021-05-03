  • Mon. May 3rd, 2021
Join Us May 12 for a Free Senior Outreach Event

Don’t Be A Victim: Join Us May 12 for a Free Senior Outreach Event on Protecting Yourself from Financial Fraud and Potential Scams

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) On May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Pittsburgh Division, and the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) are holding a virtual town hall event on protecting seniors from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced.

One of the best ways to protect yourself or a loved one from financial fraud is to remain informed.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the SEC, the FBI, and AAA have partnered to raise awareness and educate seniors in Pennsylvania about the latest financial scams.

The free virtual town hall will be live on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, between 9:55 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 ET.  Attendees are also able to call in using the dial-in: 415-527-5035, with the event ID 199 557 2341.

Participants may submit questions for the speakers in advance to: SECSeniorOutreach@sec.gov.

The DOJ Elder Justice Initiative aims to combat elder financial exploitation by expanding efforts to investigate and prosecute financial scams that target seniors; educating older adults on how to identify scams; and promoting greater coordination with law enforcement partners.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

