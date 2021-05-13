Johnson: Joshua Preston Charged with Drug Trafficking

Johnson Man, Joshua Preston Charged with Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Joshua Preston, 32, of Johnson, Vermont, was arrested yesterday on a Criminal Complaint alleging that he possessed with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base in March of 2020. At the time of his arrest, Preston possessed additional controlled substances he intended to distribute. Preston’s initial appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

According to court records, in late February of 2020, a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent observed Preston conducting what appeared to be a drug transaction in a parking lot in Williston, Vermont. In early March of 2020, DEA agents conducted surveillance in the same parking lot, and confronted Preston during a suspected drug transaction. A search of Preston’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 32 grams of suspected cocaine base, approximately 32 grams of suspected cocaine, over 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a digital scale. Yesterday, DEA agents conducted surveillance on Preston’s residence in Johnson, Vermont. Agents observed Preston conduct what appeared to be a drug transaction. Preston was subsequently arrested, and a search of his residence resulted in the seizure of nearly 5,000 bags of suspected fentanyl and approximately 140 grams of powder cocaine.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charge against Preston is merely an accusation and that he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted of the charged offense, Preston could face up to twenty years in prison, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and a period of federal supervised release. Any sentence will be formulated through consultation of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and consideration of Preston’s personal history and characteristics.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt is prosecuting the case for the government. Preston has not yet retained or been appointed counsel.

