John Q. Adams Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

Feb 12, 2021 , , , ,
Feb 12, 2021

Registered Sex Offender, John Q. Adams Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

PROVIDENCE (STL.News) A Foster man convicted in Rhode Island state court in June 2017 for engaging online with a person he believed to be a 13-year old girl with whom he shared sexually explicit images and with whom he tried to make arrangements to meet to engage in sex near the girl’s middle school, has been ordered detained in federal custody for allegedly possessing child pornography.

John Q. Adams, 31, was arrested Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with possession of child pornography following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that determined in January 2021, Adams allegedly uploaded video depicting a prepubescent female engaged in various sex acts with an adult male.

Adam’s alleged online activity was brought to the attention of Homeland Security Investigations by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Adams was arrested and ordered detained in federal custody following an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker, and Rhode Island State Police Superintendent James M. Manni.

In June 2017, Adams was sentenced in Rhode Island state court to 5 years of incarceration, 1 year suspended with four to serve, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation.  A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise M. Barton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

