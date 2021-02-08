General

John P. Gonzales Sentenced for Bribing Amtrak Official

ByEditor 4

Feb 8, 2021 , , , ,
John P. Gonzales Sentenced for Bribing Amtrak Official

Delaware Manufacturing Company Executive, John P. Gonzales Sentenced to 1 ½ Years for Bribing Amtrak Official

PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that John P. Gonzales, 61 of Milford, DE, was sentenced today to 20 months in prison and one year of supervised release by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his involvement in a bribery scheme to provide an Amtrak official with cash and vacations in exchange for lucrative federal contracts.

In February 2019, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of federal program bribery.  For a roughly two-year period from 2015 through 2017, Gonzales, an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for a small Delaware-based manufacturing firm, bribed Timothy Miller, a Lead Contract Administrator working in procurement for the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (a/k/a “Amtrak”).  Miller awarded more than $7.6 million in contracts to the defendant’s firm in exchange for bribes of approximately $20,000 and other things of value, including trips to Rehoboth Beach arranged by Gonzales and another executive at the firm.

“When businesses and public officials conspire to bypass the competitive bidding process, they not only harm other businesses seeking to compete, but they also undermine public confidence in the integrity of public works,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “John Gonzales purchased influence with a government agency, Amtrak, and for that he must now face serious consequences.  Our Office will continue to investigate and prosecute public corruption wherever it exists at all levels of government.”

“We hope the results of this case send a clear message about the consequences of bribery and bid rigging—our office will vigorously investigate and help bring to justice those who threaten Amtrak’s and the taxpayers’ funds,” said Kevin Winters, Amtrak’s Inspector General .  “Throughout this case, we have been proud of the professionalism and mutual support displayed by our agents, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI, IRS, and the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.”

“John Gonzales resorted to bribery to generate business for his firm, greasing the palm of an Amtrak employee,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division.  “His corruption seemed to pay off for a time, yielding millions in government contracts.  Ultimately, of course, those actions have cost him dearly.  If you’re going after taxpayer dollars dishonestly, if you’re trampling all over what’s intended to be a level playing field, you too can earn yourself a stay in federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the Amtrak Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U. S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, and the Internal Revenue Service.  The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric L. Gibson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Etori Hughes Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Marlandow Johnson Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Isaiah Leslie Goodman Charged With Defrauding Clients

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Business

Federal Reserve Board – approval of application by Simmons Bank

Feb 8, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Etori Hughes Charged With Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Marlandow Johnson Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4
General

Isaiah Leslie Goodman Charged With Defrauding Clients

Feb 8, 2021 Editor 4