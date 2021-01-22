John Michael Raley Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

Silver Spring Sex Offender, John Michael Raley Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Violated His Supervised Release on Previous Federal Conviction for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography Less than Six Weeks After His Release from Prison

Greenbelt, MD (STL.News) John Michael Raley, age 51, of Silver Spring, Maryland, pleaded guilty on January 21, 2021, to possession of child pornography and to violating his supervised release for a previous federal conviction for distribution and possession of child pornography.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

According to his guilty plea, in 2012 Raley was convicted in U.S. District Court in Maryland of one count each of distribution and possession of child pornography. Raley was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Raley was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on February 15, 2019.

On March 27, 2019, during the administration of a court-ordered polygraph, Raley admitted that after he was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, he obtained his personal effects from another individual to whom he had entrusted the effects during his imprisonment. Raley admitted that among the effects was a secure digital memory card (SD card). Raley had purchased an SD card adapter to plug into his television in order to allow him to view the contents of the SD card on the television at his home in Maryland. Raley admitted that the SD card contained images and videos of child pornography, which Raley had viewed three to four times since his release from prison.

Raley then spoke with his U.S. Probation Officer by telephone in the presence of the polygraph examiner and admitted the same conduct. The Officer advised Raley to go to his home, where the Probation officer met him and confiscated the SD card. A federal search warrant was obtained for the card and a forensic examination was performed by an FBI examiner. The memory card contained thousands of images of child pornography, including boys under the age of 12 and depictions of sadistic conduct and violence.

Raley and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Raley will be sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has scheduled sentencing for March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office for the District of Maryland for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy F. Hagan, Jr., who is prosecuting the federal case.

