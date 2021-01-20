John Jacob Gullatt Sentenced For Possession of Ammunition

Fresno Man, John Jacob Gullatt Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of Ammunition

FRESNO, CA (STL.News) John Jacob Gullatt III, 47, of Fresno, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd to three and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, on April 9 and 10, 2019, law enforcement officers investigating illegal firearms crimes searched Gullatt’s primary residence. Inside Gullatt’s bedroom, officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition and a handgun. Buried in the side yard of the house, officers dug up a disassembled AR-15-style rifle. Gullatt had been convicted of several felonies and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Stanislaus County Special Investigations Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin J. Gilio prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today