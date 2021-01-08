John H. Durham Statement on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

U.S. Attorney John H. Durham Statement on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(STL.News) We are frequently reminded these days of the difficult challenges faced by law enforcement officers. Tomorrow, January 9, 2021, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day dedicated to showing our support for law enforcement on the local, state, and federal levels. Created in 2015, this day allows us to voice our appreciation to law enforcement officers for their service to us all.

The United States Attorney’s Office depends on our law enforcement colleagues to protect the American people from crime and violence, to ensure the security of our homeland, and to safeguard the most vulnerable among us. The United States Attorney’s Office thanks the men and women of law enforcement for the dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to the rule of law they display every day.

We invite everyone to join us in celebrating National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this Saturday, January 9th. Support for law enforcement can be shown in many ways, including:

• Wearing blue clothing

• Sending a card of encouragement and thanks to a local and/or state police department or federal agency

• Sharing a story about a positive experience with law enforcement on social media

• Encouraging your children to write letters in support of law enforcement

• Displaying a blue light in a window or a blue ribbon on the mailbox at home

• Sharing this information with others.

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank the officer for his or her service to the community.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today