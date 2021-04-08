John Dawson Sentenced To Produce Sex Abuse Videos

Cocoa Man, Edgar John Dawson Sentenced To 50 Years In Federal Prison For Using An 11-Year-Old Child To Produce Sex Abuse Videos

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Edgar John Dawson, Jr. (47, Cocoa) to 50 years in federal prison for five counts of using a minor child to produce sexual abuse videos and two counts of distributing child sex abuse images over the internet. Dawson was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to forfeit his phone. He has been in custody since his arrest on May 7, 2020.

Dawson had pleaded guilty to the distribution counts on November 17, 2020. He was subsequently found guilty of the production offenses on December 8, 2020, following a bench trial.

According to court documents, on five different occasions in March 2020 and May 2020, Dawson produced videos of himself using an 11-year-old child to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He then distributed these videos to others in internet chat rooms where persons with a sexual interest in children are known to gather. Dawson also shared images depicting the sexual abuse of numerous young children through an online messaging application in order to obtain similar images in return.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Orlando and Jacksonville), the Metropolitan Police Department (Washington D.C.), and the Cocoa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily C. L. Chang.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

