Joe Biden is now the President of the United States

Washington, DC (STL.News) President-elect Joe Biden has been sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States. In this historic election, record votes, record voters, and attacks, both politically, as well as personally, Biden-Harris administration is facing some of the most difficult challenges confronted by any previous administration.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942. He is the democratic president elect to serve as the 46th president having already served as the 47th vice president under President Obama. He is the first president to pick a iconic vice president running mate, Kamala Harris.

Kamala Devi Harris is a member of the democratic party soon to be the new vice president under President Joe Biden. Harris was born on October 20, 1964 and will serve as the 49th vice president after serving as the Attorney General of California, and as a United States Senator. Harris will be the first of many notable marks in history.

American should join together to welcome the new administration and pray for, not only our country, but the world as they fight the virus that has created an unprecedented worldwide pandemic.

Regardless of your political beliefs, race, religious devotions, sex or financial situation, please support the new administration, our country and every person in the world for the success of winning the battle over all of the current challenges.