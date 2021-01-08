Categories: Politics

Joe Biden has a daunting task ahead, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

(STL.News) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy.  Peaceful transition of power is at the core.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: VideoWION NewsWorld News
2 mins ago

Recent Posts

Missouri Lottery: Timothy Grybinas wins $50,000

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Timothy Grybinas of Creve Coeur won $50,000 after he matched four…

18 mins ago

Boeing to pay $2.5 billion resolve US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

(STL.News) Boeing Co will pay over $2.5 billion to resolve the U.S. Justice Department's investigation…

22 mins ago

Marathon Oil Appoints Kimberly Warnica Senior VP, General Counsel

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that Kimberly Warnica has been…

38 mins ago