Ocean View Woman, Joan Donald Charged with Wire Fraud and Tax Evasion

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging an Ocean View, Delaware woman with embezzling more than $1 million dollars from her former employer.

According to the indictment, Joan Donald, 54, worked as a bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design company based in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Over the course of at least 7 years, Donald took advantage of her access to the company’s financial account information, as well as the ailing health of Dovetail’s elderly owner, to drain funds from Dovetail. Bank records show that Donald used Dovetail’s funds to pay for her personal expenses, including purchasing vehicles and taking trips to Disneyworld.

U.S. Attorney Weiss commented on the charges, “This defendant abused her position of trust and took advantage of a vulnerable, elderly victim. After financing her lifestyle with stolen funds for years, the time has come for her to answer for her actions.”

Donald is charged with wire fraud and tax evasion. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

The FBI Baltimore Division’s Dover Resident Agency and IRS Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Bethany Beach Police Department, conducted the investigation in this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Howland is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Related court documents and information is located on the website of the District Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today