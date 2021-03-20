Jesse DeJohn Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

Newark Man, Jesse C. DeJohn Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jesse C. DeJohn, 25, of Newark, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on January 14, 2021, during the execution of a search warrant by the New York State Police at the defendant’s residence, investigators seized a desktop computer and a USB thumb drive. A forensic search of DeJohn’s electronic devices recovered approximately 721 images and five videos containing child pornography.

The defendant made an initial appearance this morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and was detained.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase, and the Unites States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today