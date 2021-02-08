Jesse Bernard Robinson Sentenced For Trafficking Fentanyl

Brevard County Man, Jesse Bernard Robinson Sentenced To Over 15 Years For Trafficking Fentanyl

Orlando, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Jesse Bernard Robinson, Jr. (34, Brevard County) to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Robinson had pleaded guilty on November 9, 2020.

According to court documents, during a three-month period in 2020, Robinson sold approximately 115 grams of fentanyl to a law enforcement confidential source. In addition, at the time of his arrest, Robinson had the following drugs in his possession: 7 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, and 23 grams of crack cocaine. Each of these narcotics were packaged for distribution.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Palm Bay Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn P. Napier.

