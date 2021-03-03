Jerome Cozart sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Shooting in Henderson Lands Convicted Felon, Jerome Cozart in Federal Prison

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Henderson man was sentenced yesterday to 96 months in prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to court documents and other evidence, Jerome Cozart, 31, engaged in a shootout with another individual at a convenience store on East Andrews Avenue in Henderson. Video surveillance shows the two men in a verbal altercation, when Cozart retrieves a handgun and shoots toward the other man who returned fire. A Henderson Police Department officer was nearby on routine patrol and immediately responded to the scene, placing Cozart into custody. No one was injured.

Cozart had prior convictions for Common Law Robbery, Breaking or Entering and Terrorizing or Injuring, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Henderson Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:20-CR-293-M.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today