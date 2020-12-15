Jermol McCoy Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Catonsville Drug Dealer, Jermol McCoy, Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin in Baltimore

Kept a 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol and Other Tools of the Trade in His Apartment

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett today sentenced Jermol McCoy, age 37, of Catonsville, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Baltimore District Office; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police (MSP); Secretary Robert L. Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS); and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

According to his guilty plea, from at least 2018 through 2019, McCoy conspired with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in and around Baltimore. During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted phone calls and text messages in which McCoy made plans to distribute drugs, spoke about the hierarchy of the drug trafficking organization, and discussed methods to avoid detection by law enforcement.

On November 21, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at McCoy’s apartment in Catonsville, which he used to manufacture and distribute controlled substances. Law enforcement recovered 4.9 grams of fentanyl in a plastic bag behind the microwave, cutting agent, and drug paraphernalia, including a kilogram press, digital scales, three boxes of plastic baggies, and cellular phones. In addition, law enforcement recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol concealed in a bag in the bedroom. McCoy is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous felony conviction.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA, the ATF, the Baltimore Police Department, MSP, DPSCS and the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joan C. Mathias and Michael C. Hanlon, who prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today