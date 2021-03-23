Federal Inmate, Jermal Daniels Sentenced for Distributing Drugs in Prison

TUCSON, AR (STL.News) Last week, Jermal Daniels, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 33 months in prison. Daniels previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On May 15, 2018, Daniels, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, was found with approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine concealed in his sock. Daniels admitted he intended to be paid for delivering the methamphetamine to other inmates. At the time, Daniels was serving a sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin out of the Western District of North Carolina.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR18-01738-TUC-JGZ

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021- 016_Daniels

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today