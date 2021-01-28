Jeremy Christopher Sentenced for SORNA Violation

Jeremy Christopher Ester Sentenced to Another Year for SORNA Violation

ERIE, PA (STL.News) An inmate at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover, Virginia pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court to 13 months in jail on his conviction of failure to register under SORNA, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Jeremy Christopher Ester, 42.

According to information presented to the court, Ester traveled from Virginia, without the permission of his probation officer, to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he stayed for months before his arrest and knowingly failed to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the United States Marshals Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Ester.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today