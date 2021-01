(STL.News) Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks were among popular American entertainers who graced the presidential inauguration. Regardless of your political belief this is a must watch video as Lopez will bring tears to your eyes as her performance is a beautiful and her appearance.

Lopez was born on July 24the and grew up in the Bronx borough in NYC. She was the perfect choice for this event.

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News