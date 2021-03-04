Doctor, Jennifer Farrell Admits Illegally Prescribing Oxycodone

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JENNIFER FARRELL, 38, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, pleaded guilty today to a narcotics distribution offense related to her illegally writing numerous prescriptions for oxycodone while she was a doctor in New Haven.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Farrell was a medical resident at Yale New Haven Health (“YNHH”) in its Emergency Department from July 2017 until June 2019. From March 2018 to March 2019, Farrell wrote more than 50 prescriptions for oxycodone for non-legitimate medical purposes outside the scope of her professional practice in the name of at least five individuals. Farrell did not see any of the other individuals for any medical purpose at any YNHH facility during the entire period of her residency. In total, she wrote illegal prescriptions for nearly 4,000 oxycodone tablets during that approximately one-year period.

Farrell pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of her professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for May 26, 2021, at which time Farrell faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Farrell was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on July 31, 2019. She is released on a $200,000 bond pending sentencing.

This investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Diversion Control Group. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Cherry.

