Pittsburgh Man, Jeffrey Porch Pleads Guilty to Producing Pornographic Photos of Children

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Jeffrey Porch, 34, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that over the course of approximately two years, Porch physically and sexually abused two minors. During this period, Porch produced pornographic photos of the children. Two photos of the older child were produced on May 9, 2017, when the child was 12 years old. Two photos of the younger child were produced on April 29, 2017, when the child was 11 years old. The photos were discovered on Porch’s Samsung smart phone.

Judge Ambrose scheduled sentencing for May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of at least 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court ordered that Porch remained detained.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Western Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Porch.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today