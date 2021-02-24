Jeffrey Joyes Charged to Receiving Child Pornography Images

Buffalo Man, Jeffrey A. Joyes Arrested, Charged With Receiving Images Of Child Pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Jeffrey A. Joyes, 49, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receipt of child pornography. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, the defendant used his Kik account to engage in a sexual conversation with a 17-year old minor girl (Victim). During that conversation, Joyes received nude images that constitute child sexual abuse material. The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force began to investigate on January 22, 2021, after receiving information from an FBI special agent in Augusta, Georgia. The agent had recently interviewed the Victim’s mother, who stated that her daughter met an adult male online and exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with him.

A forensic review of the Victim’s phone determined that the defendant communicated with the Victim on the Kik application between January 13-16, 2021. Investigators also recovered multiple photos of the Victim, some of which constitute child pornography. There were also several phone calls made between the defendant and the Victim.

Joyes will make an initial appearance this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia. Additional assistance was provided by the Augusta, Georgia, Office of the FBI.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today