Jefferson Parish Men Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) ERIC RODRIGUEZ and GREG TRAHAN were charged on June 4, 2021, in a four-count indictment by a Federal Grand Jury with violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

In counts 1 and 2, RODRIGUEZ is charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 841(b)(1)(C). If convicted of count 1, RODRIGUEZ faces a minimum of five years imprisonment up to a maximum of 40 years imprisonment, up to a $5,000,000 fine, at least 4 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment. If convicted of count 2, RODRIGUEZ faces up to a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1,000,000 fine, at least 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

TRAHAN is charged in counts 3 and 4 with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, respectively, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). If convicted on either count, he faces up to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1,000,000 fine, at least 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

U.S. Attorney Evans reiterated that the indictment is merely a charging document and that the defendants’ guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kenner Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans Police Department, and St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Nolan Paige, André Jones, and Melissa Bücher.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today