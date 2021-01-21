Central Falls Man, Jayquan Parker Admits to Illegally Possessing Ammunition

PROVIDENCE (STL.News) A Central Falls man on Wednesday admitted to a federal court judge that in April 2020 he possessed .223 caliber ammunition after previously being convicted of a felony.

According to information presented to the court during an earlier detention hearing, Jayquan Parker, 25, opened fire shortly after he and others were involved in a verbal dispute. Police recovered 24 spent Remington brand .223 shell casings.

Based on information developed by Pawtucket Police and gleaned from surveillance videos recorded in the surrounding area of the shooting, Pawtucket Police identified Parker as the shooter. He was located and arrested by the Fugitive Task Force and Pawtucket Police on April 19, 2020.

Prior to the incident, Parker had been convicted and sentenced in Rhode Island state court on felony charges on multiple occasions. In addition to state charges filed against Parker in connection with the April 7 incident, the Government filed a federal criminal complaint charging Parker with being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was later indicted on the same charge.

Appearing before U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith, Parker pleaded guilty as charged in the indictment, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, United States Marshal Wing Chau,

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23, 2021 and is awaiting trial in Providence Superior Court on related state charges.

The case in U.S. District Court is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.

The Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force is run by the U.S Marshals Service along with the Rhode Island State Police. The Task Force is comprised of members from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, East Providence, Middletown, Pawtucket, Portsmouth and Providence Police Departments who work full time to track down and apprehend the most violent and dangerous fugitives both within the United States and Internationally.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today