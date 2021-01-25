St. Paul Man, Jason Robert Karimi Charged With Interstate Communication Of A Threat

(STL.News) United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal criminal complaint against JASON ROBERT KARIMI, 32, charging him with interstate communication of a threat. KARIMI, who was taken into federal custody on January 21, 2021, made his initial appearance earlier before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz in U.S. District Court.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, on January 11, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police reviewed a voicemail left on the office telephone of a U.S. Representative. The voicemail contained graphic threats of violence. The caller’s telephone number was traced to a cell phone in KARIMI’s name. On January 12, 2021, agents arranged to meet with KARIMI near his St. Paul residence. KARIMI told agents that he works as a lobbyist for the marijuana industry and the voicemail was meant to cause “political pain” to the U.S. Representative’s political career.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Capitol Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Steinkamp.

The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defendant Information:

JASON ROBERT KARIMI, 32

St. Paul, Minn.

Charges:

Interstate communication of a threat, 1 count

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today